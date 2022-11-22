- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa has allegedly been duped by a building contractor to the tune of Ghc 300,000 which is equivalent to 3 billion old Ghana cedis.

According to reports, Asantewaa had plans of moving into her own house by the end of this year but unfortunately, the money she invested into the project was being used for other purposes by the contractor.

According to gossip blog Tutugyaguonline, Eyram, the baby mama of YOLO’s Aaron Adatsi was the one who introduced Asantewaa to the contractor whom she claimed is her cousin’s husband.

Asantewaa believed her friend hence she paid GH¢300,000 through her to the supposed cousin’s husband for materials and other stuff for the building.

Her busy schedules as a practising nurse and influencer forced her to task and trust Eyram to see to it that her cousin’s husband completed the house.

Last week Asantewaa got to the site only to be met with shock as nothing had been done to the house after coughing out GH¢300,000 to them.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…

We are yet to hear Eyram and the contractor’s side of the story which has since taken over social media trends after it went viral yesterday.

