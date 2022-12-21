- Advertisement -

Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, has been captured in an audiotape lambasting the baby mama of YOLO star Aaron Adatsi.

The influencer is aggrieved over an alleged fraud perpetrated against her by Eyram who had reportedly duped her to the tune of GH¢300,000 meant for a building construction.

According to GHPage sources, Eyram linked Asantewaa to her supposed cousin’s husband who is a contractor to help the TikToker put up her dream house by the end of the year.

To the shock of Asantewaa, she got to the construction site only to witness nothing had been done to the house after coughing out GH¢300,000.

In a new audio making the rounds, Asantewaa could be heard placing a call to Eyram to query her for calling her personal assistant earlier on.

The conversation did not go well as Asantewaa lost her cool.

Meanwhile, the building contractor who is accused of duping Asantewaa has denied the allegations.

According to him, the rumour peddled by Asantewaa is a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his hard-earned reputation.