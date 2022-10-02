- Advertisement -

For some time now, reports on the local digital space have wildly suggested that Tiktok star, Asantewaa and her husband are having marital problems.

The rumours about Asantewaa and her husband parting have since become a top of discussion amongst gossip mongers on the internet after the socialite was spotted on several occasions not wearing her wedding ring.

As claimed by some netizens, Asantewaa’s husband, Mr Jeffery is seeking divorce because of how his wife shares seductive videos on the internet with her manager.

Amidst the brewing reports that there’s a fire on the mountain and Asantewaa’s marriage is on the verge of collapse, the socialite has finally addressed the depressing hearsay.

Speaking in a new video to clear the air since and for all, Asantewaa claimed that she doesn’t put on her wedding ring anymore because it negatively interferes with her work.

She explained that in most cases, she’s forced to remove her ring most of the time while on set shooting a production because it’s not needed in most of the contents she produces.

Asantewaa who tried to justify why she no longer wears her marriage ring continued that, her ring is a very expensive one and she fears it might get missing one day due to its consistent removal hence she decided to take it off once and for all.

The TikTok star also disclosed that her husband is not in the country at the moment – And those asking about his whereabouts should stop buzzing her DMs with stupid questions.

