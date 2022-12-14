- Advertisement -

After weeks of silence, Tiktok star, Asantewaa has finally broken silence on the wild allegations that she has been duped by Cyril’s baby mama Eyram.

A few weeks ago, IG blogger, Tutugyagu Online claimed on her notorious IG page that Eyram and her cousin’s husband who is a building contractor connived to spend the Ghs 300k Asantewaa gave to them to complete her house.

Because she’s a busy woman, she wasn’t monitoring the progress of her project because she had entrusted Eyram to supervise the workers on her behalf not knowing that the money has been diverted into her personal account and that of her cousin’s husband.

Asantewaa only got to know that she has been duped after she visited the construction site to find out that nothing at all has been done on her land.

She allegedly contacted the police to arrest the building contractor but he was later granted bail.

A few days after Tutugyagu’s accusations, Eyram dropped a memo on the internet to rubbish the wild claims that she has duped Asantewaa.

She insisted that she had no hands in the money transfers hence it’s very wrong for her to be tagged as a scammer by social media users.

Asantewaa has finally publicly come out to subtly confirm that she has been duped as earlier reported by Tutugyagu online.

She has given a 10-day ultimatum to her dupers to pay back her money else the internet cannot contain the three of them.

We are patiently waiting to witness Asantewaa’s next drastic move after 10 days’ notice she has given because she seems to be more than ready to take back her hard-earned money by all means.

