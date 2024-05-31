Asantewaa in trouble for begging on social media

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa recently shared her wishlist for her upcoming birthday.

The actress posted a flyer on her social media, listing all the items she hopes to receive from her fans and well-wishers.

Most of the items on her list are monetary gifts, and she included her account details for those wishing to contribute.

This move has sparked criticism from some fans who accuse her of seeking unnecessary attention and begging online.

In response to her critics, Asantewaa clarified that she can afford everything on her wishlist but prefers to receive gifts from others.

She explained that everyone has a wishlist, even if they have the means to buy the items themselves, and asked her fans not to judge her for having one.

“Me posting a wishlist does not mean I am begging or in need, it means I am giving people the opportunity to show me love. There are a lot of people dying to show me love. I can afford everything on my wishlist and that does not mean I should do everything by myself.”