Entertainment

Asantewaa got pregnant for Dancegod Lloyd and aborted the baby

By Mr. Tabernacle
There’s fire on the mountain. 2023 has started for some people on a ‘beef’ and expose note. The bad blood between Tiktoker Asantewaa and Cyril’s baby mama is getting interesting.

In a series of posts on Snapchat, Eyram (Cyril’s baby mama) has dropped heavy bombshells on the Tiktok Star that have got grounds shaking.

According to the posts on the baby mama’s story, Asantewaa has been having an affair with Ghanaian dancer, dance coach, and choreographer Laud Anoo Konadu known professionally as Dancegod Lloyd.

The post states that Asantewaa opened up to Dancegod that her husband is not good in bed and has a weak manhood hence needs him to satisfy her better and sweeter.

It further states that the Tiktoker in the course of her intimate relationship with the dancer got pregnant for him and aborted the baby to avoid public shame. Though the claims are not confirmed. netizens have started spreading the news.

Check out the posts in the link below

