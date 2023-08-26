Lamisi Hipsy, Asantewaa’s former best friend has taken to her Snapchat to drop a set of heavy allegations against the award-winning TikToker.

According to Lamisi, who’s currently fighting dirty and raw with Asantewaa, the TikToker is a known serial cheat.

In a trending Snapchat post that has left many social media users jaw dropped, Lamisi wildly alleged that Asantewaa was caught red-handed in bed with another man inside her husband’s house.

Apart from this heavy claim, Queen Lamisi also pinned Asantewaa as a cheap lady who goes around sleeping with different men just for financial gain.

These assertions from Lamisi Hipsy have sent shockwaves through the internet because many netizens can’t believe the nasty things that have been written about by her on best friend which might possess some sort of truth.

This isn’t the first time that Asantewaa has been accused of cheating on her husband.

It has always been in the news that she allegedly sleeps with her manager, Cassious.

However, both parties have vehemently rubbished such claims and emphatically stated that there’s nothing of that sort going on between them.

Meanwhile, Asantewaa is yet to react to these heavy allegations that have been levelled against her which might consequently break her home.