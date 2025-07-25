type here...
News

Asawase: Middle aged man gunned down

By Armani Brooklyn
Kumasi Police officer killed by armed robbers during operation

A middle-aged man has been gunned down in Aswaase, a suburb in Kumasi.

A video from the scene that has surfaced on social media shows the police carrying the remains of the deceased from the crime area.

At the moment, the identities of the assailants are yet to be uncovered.

The name and other details of the middle-aged man who was shot to death are also currently unknown.

This tragic incident occurred just days after the Kusasi Chief in Ashanti Region, Abdul-Malik Azenbe was shot and killed by unknown assailants at his residence in Asawase.

