Former Lynx Entertainment signee Nana Wiafe Asante-Mensah popularly known as Asem has been missing from the music industry since relocating abroad to seek greener pastures.

Fans who haven’t seen Asem in years are reacting to his reappearance in a new video.

The rapper was seen in the video, which was posted on his social media page, eating and drinking beer at a restaurant or bar while grinning widely.

In the new video, the rapper, who was previously overweight, appeared to have lost drastic weight.

Watch the video below:

As a member of Lynx Entertainment, one of Ghana’s most well-known musical labels, Asem rose to fame in the late 2000s, sharing the limelight with Zigi and Eazzy.

Give Me Blow, his breakthrough track, and its remix became a sort of national anthem. He went on to release a number of hit songs, such as “No More Kpayor,” which was directed toward Tema rappers with whom he was at odds at the time.

He also released the successful songs Fylla and School Dey Bee. Asem explored a solo career after departing Lynx Entertainment, seeing some success before progressively losing favour.