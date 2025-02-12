type here...
Source:GhPage
Entertainment

Asem new look get people asking questions

By Qwame Benedict
Rapper Asem
Asem

Former Lynx Entertainment signee Nana Wiafe Asante-Mensah popularly known as Asem has been missing from the music industry since relocating abroad to seek greener pastures.

Fans who haven’t seen Asem in years are reacting to his reappearance in a new video.

The rapper was seen in the video, which was posted on his social media page, eating and drinking beer at a restaurant or bar while grinning widely.

In the new video, the rapper, who was previously overweight, appeared to have lost drastic weight.

Watch the video below:

As a member of Lynx Entertainment, one of Ghana’s most well-known musical labels, Asem rose to fame in the late 2000s, sharing the limelight with Zigi and Eazzy.

Give Me Blow, his breakthrough track, and its remix became a sort of national anthem. He went on to release a number of hit songs, such as “No More Kpayor,” which was directed toward Tema rappers with whom he was at odds at the time.

He also released the successful songs Fylla and School Dey Bee. Asem explored a solo career after departing Lynx Entertainment, seeing some success before progressively losing favour.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ken-Ofori-Atta-and-OSP

Ken Ofori Atta declared a wanted fugitive by the OSP

Jude-Bellingham

Real Madrid stuns Manchester City in the 1st Leg of UCL knock-out play offs

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, February 12, 2025
28.6 C
Accra

Also Read

VIDEO: 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

VIDEO 6 die in a gory accident at Obuasi Kyekyewere

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband officially divorces her

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Lockdown: Atopa tape of a drunk married woman being ‘chop’ by 3 guys hit online

Married woman 3 men

Your husband wouldn’t have divorced you if you were respectful – Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro

You're husband wouldn't have divorced you if you were respectful - Christiana Awuni mocks Charllote Oduro
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways