Rapper and former Lynx entertainment signee ASEM who musical career took a nose-dive after leaving Richie Mensah’s Lynx and relocating to the States has become the latest person to take a swipe at Sarkodie.

In ASEM’s new freestyle he mentioned Sarkodie’s unoffical name Kabutey and other keywords which is related to Sarkodie and fans believe he is throwing shots.

Watch the video below:

From our checks, ASEM before going on hibernation years ago was trying very hard to have a beef with Sarkodie but he failed to gain his attention.

And by attacking him in his new freestyle, many music lovers believe ASEM wants something to ride on so he can get back into the music industry and he felt the best person he could use is Sarkodie.