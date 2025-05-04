Asenso Boakye told us he could only help us with ticket- Family of Pinamang reveals

The brother of Pinamang, the Adventist student who was shot by her colleague in school has disclosed what transpired between them and the MP for Bantama, Hon. Asenso Boakye.

The brother claims many people hold the belief that the member of parliament has taken care of all the costs of Pinamang’s health.

He noted in an exclusive interview that following the sad incident, the politician paid them a visit to the hospital.

According to him, Hon. Asenso Boakye paid the hospital bills of their beloved that day and traveled following that.

He disclosed that the Member of Parliament made it clear to them that he couldn’t take care of all the bills, stating that he could only help them with ticket.