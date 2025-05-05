type here...
Asenso Boakye where are you?- netizens question after Ibrahim Mahama supported Pinamang

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaians have questioned the whereabouts of the MP for Bantama, Hon. Asenso Boakye.

This comes after a video of Pinamang in the hospital receiving treatment popped up online.

Per the report, business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama asked that Pinamang should be taken to Dr. Agarwal’s hospital to receive treatment.

Reacting to the good news, some netizens chose to drag the MP for Bantama.

This is because the politician, after visiting Pinamang at the hospital took to his official Facebook page to state that he would take care of Pinamang.

However, videos of Pinamang and family always begging for support via social media platforms continued to fly across social media platforms.

Monday, May 5, 2025

