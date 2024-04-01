Ashaiman: Foes seller’s manhood goes missing after guy buying a shirt touched him (Video)

- Advertisement -

The missing penis pandemic has hit Ghana as a lot of cases of men losing their genitals after contact with supposed sakawa people have consistently being in the news since last week.

Recall that last week, it was reported that about 9 men has lost their penises.

As the case is still under investigation, a second-hand cloth seller in Ashaiman has also reportedly lost his manhood.

According to reports, the foes seller’s manhood mysteriously vanished after a guy who was buying a shirt from him touched his shoulder.

The police at Ashaiman swiftly intervened else the pinned penis snatcher would have been lynched.

Watch the video below to know more…