Ashaiman: Gym instructor reportedly impregnates 3 ladies who wanted flat tummies for Xmas

By Armani Brooklyn
An Ashaiman-based gym instructor has been accused of impregnating three of his female clients who enrolled in his fitness programme, for flat tummies ahead of the Xmas season.

The allegations, shared by Osei Emmanuel on Facebook, claim that the ladies who were seeking flat stomachs and better physiques became entangled in consensual relationships with the instructor during their sessions.

Reports suggest the number of affected women could be as high as six, though this has not been confirmed.

The incident has ignited online debates about professional ethics in personal training. Many have expressed shock, with others calling for industry standards to prevent such occurrences.

At the moment, the instructor’s identity remains undisclosed, and the women involved also have not publicly commented.

