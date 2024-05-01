type here...
Ashaiman lady cries as Tarkwa guy chops her for free in the hotel and runs away (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A woman from Ashaiman has found herself in a distressing situation after being left stranded in Tarkwa by a man she met on TikTok just two months ago.

The woman, who borrowed transport fare to meet her acquaintance was left in the hotel alone having intercourse with her online lover.

According to her account, the man insisted on meeting he in person and requested that she travel from her home in Ashaiman to Tarkwa at her own expense.

He assured her that he would reimburse her upon arrival, and the woman embarked on the journey, filled with hope and anticipation.

However, upon reaching Tarkwa and meeting the man at a hotel, the situation took a drastic turn.

After requesting food minutes after they had sekz, the man unexpectedly left her stranded, leaving her alone and vulnerable in an unfamiliar place.

Source:GHpage

