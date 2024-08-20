type here...
News

Ashaiman: Man tries to commit suicide over his inability to pay for his kidney treatment

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Joshua commiting suicide
Joshua

Joshua Agamah popularly known as Yehowa Nyagbe a resident of Ashaiman Lebanon attempted to commit suicide over his inability to pay for his kidney treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the middle-aged man climbed an ECG Pylon in the early hours of yesterday in an attempt to end it all. There were pleas by people to stop him from climbing but all fell on deaf ears.

It continued that after an hour of collaborative efforts by the ECG, Police and Fire Service, they managed to bring him down from the high-tension pole.

When he was questioned as to why he decided to commit suicide, he said he had a kidney issue and needed money to perform dialysis but he hasn’t been able to raise funds for the treatment.

His family and friends on the other hand had neglected him to his fate and because of that, he wanted to end everything.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

