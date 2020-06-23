- Advertisement -

The ‘bodyguard slap brouhaha’ just got exciting for fans of Stonebwoy as Kwaw Kese has also added his voice regarding the recent incident.

According to reports circulating on social media, Kwaw Kese has taken to his tweeter handle to advise Kelvynboy to take notice that the people of Ashaiman, where he recently got attacked do not tweet but instead they beat.

The Ghanaian Rapper, Kwaw Kese also well known as Abodam, tweeted informing Kelvynboy that the Ashaiman people do not take time to tweet about their grievances but rather they express it physically.

The ‘Dondo’ hitmaker continued to add that perhaps Kelvynboy should, therefore, make peace with the people of Ashaiman instead of the continuing tweets following his feud with them.

“Dear Kelvin Boy, Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat. Stop tweeting and make peace. We no want hear bad news biaaaa” Kwaw Kese stated.

Fans, as anticipated, have quickly observed and found it to be truthful and funny at the same time with comments such as;

@BurnWalz “You messop waa“

@YiadomK1 “Street president has given you the key If you abided by the rules and regulations on the street, your free to go“