Residents of Ashaiman who were assaulted by soldiers who stormed the community Tuesday dawn over the death of their colleague are demanding compensation from the state.

A pressure group called Ashaiman Lives Matter held a press conference on Thursday to condemn the invasion by the military who brutalised and arrested over 150 people.

The group called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately set up a committee to probe brutalities meted out to residents of Ashaiman by some soldiers.

“We are currently in a constant state of fear for our dear lives because the soldiers told the residents that it is a Month’s Operation and they have instructions from above to put the fear of God in them to avenge the murder of the fallen soldier.

“Ladies and Gentlemen of the press we the people of Ashaiman condemn the beastly acts of the Ghana Armed Forces and we also call for President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo Danquah, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to do same and render an unqualified apology to the Good People of Ashaiman for the criminal acts of his troops.”

In a statement, the group made up of former MP, Alfred Agbesi and current MP Ernest Norgbey, sought other reliefs from the president and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The group also called on the media, civil society, the Ghana Bar Association, and the clergy among others to condemn the violence and criminal acts of the soldiers.

Below is the full statement