Ashaiman Washington: Husband butchers wife and their months old baby to death for allegedly cheating on him

In a horrifying incident that was recorded over the weekend, a man brutally murdered his wife and their months-old baby at Washington in the Kpone Katamanso district.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, allegedly committed the gruesome act over suspicions that he was not the biological father of the child.

According to reports, the man accused his wife of infidelity and had been threatening her life for some time.

Neighbours and close associates of the family revealed that the tension between the couple dates a month back as the husband frequently voiced his doubts about the paternity of their child.

Despite attempts by friends and family to mediate, the threats continued until they culminated in this tragic incident.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific, with the man using a cutlass to attack his wife and the innocent infant fatally.

A video from the incident shows police officers carrying the remains of the mother and her baby to the morgue.