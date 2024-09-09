Ashaiman Washington: Husband who butchred wife and two-month-old baby to death declared wanted

Jacob Apandango, the middle-aged Ghanaian man who butchered his wife and two-month-old baby to death over infidelity has been declared wanted by the Ghana Police Service.

As reported and confirmed, Jacob brutally murdered his wife and their two-month-old baby at Washington in the Kpone Katamanso district.

Jacob allegedly committed the gruesome act over suspicions that he was not the biological father of the child.

According to reports, the Jacob accused his wife of infidelity and had been threatening her life for some time.

Neighbours and close associates of the family revealed that the tension between the couple dates a month back as the husband frequently voiced his doubts about the paternity of their child.

Despite attempts by friends and family to mediate, the threats continued until they culminated in this tragic incident.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as horrific, with the man using a cutlass to attack his wife and the innocent infant fatally.

A video from the incident shows police officers carrying the remains of the mother and her baby to the morgue.