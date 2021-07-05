- Advertisement -

Some members of the Ashanti Youth have dared controversial comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger to meet them in the bedroom to see if they are indeed weak as she claims.

Afia Schwarzenegger in a video on her page disclosed that she has had sexual encounters with men of different tribes and would tip Ewe and Nothern men as people with good and sweet ‘korti’.

She alleged that the manhood of Ashanti men are small hence the reason why they are always bragging about money and showering ladies with expensive gifts.

Afia in the video stated clearly that she knows what she has said wouldn’t go down well with Ashanti men but she doesn’t care how they would take it.

Watch the video below:

Well, she stated later that she is a comedienne and as such, she says things that no other person has the guts to say.

Her post reads: “Please I ‘m a comedienne…I say stuffs no one got the balls to say.

I ‘m Queen Afia Schwar..The Queen of Comedy in Ghana If you have problems with what I say ….kill yourself cos I dnt care.!!!! And honestly No one cares!!!“