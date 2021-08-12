type here...
GhPageNewsAshanti Region: 10-year-old boy commits suicide by hanging
News

Ashanti Region: 10-year-old boy commits suicide by hanging

By Kweku Derrick
boy commits suicide
- Advertisement -

A 10-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

The incident occurred on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Atonsu in the Ashanti region.

The PRO of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo said on that one Yaw Akuoko Sarpong, 33, an elder brother of the deceased lodged a complaint at the police station about his brother’s death.

According to him, the complainant informed the police that on his return from work on Monday around 3 pm, he found the lifeless body of his brother hanging in the room.

The body of the deceased who is a boy (name withheld) was found with his neck in a noose.

A kitchen stool and a ladder were found at the scene. The body was photographed and conveyed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue in Kumasi for preservation and autopsy.

He, however, appealed to residents who have any information about the death of the boy to relay it to the Police to help in ongoing investigations.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
79 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News