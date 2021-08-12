- Advertisement -

A 10-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope.

The incident occurred on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Atonsu in the Ashanti region.

The PRO of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo said on that one Yaw Akuoko Sarpong, 33, an elder brother of the deceased lodged a complaint at the police station about his brother’s death.

According to him, the complainant informed the police that on his return from work on Monday around 3 pm, he found the lifeless body of his brother hanging in the room.

The body of the deceased who is a boy (name withheld) was found with his neck in a noose.

A kitchen stool and a ladder were found at the scene. The body was photographed and conveyed to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue in Kumasi for preservation and autopsy.

He, however, appealed to residents who have any information about the death of the boy to relay it to the Police to help in ongoing investigations.