Is the social media trend “Kumerica” that has developed from the internet to becoming a now recognized movement in Kumasi having a future? This is a question some people are asking.

Their wonder followers two instances. The first being that the Ghanaian social media ‘environment’s’ involvement in a particular trend dies off weeks after its inception.

The second follows some comments passed by Beat producer and the CEO of Drum Lyne Music facility, Wei Ye Oteng just recently on social media, precisely Facebook.

According to Wei Ye Oteng, the trend surrounding the popular Kumerica mantra would soon die.

Explaining his claims, the beat producer indicated the viral trend was not properly being managed thus it was not thought through.

Wei Ye Oteng said the opening of the trend for everyone to join regardless of their roots from the home grounds of the movement, Kumasi would make it weak and hence fade away so fast.

He added that the confusion that has come to be attached to the trend is rather going to be its major shortfall.

Wei Ye Oteng’s post read: “Kumerica has no future Is dead on arrival because it was never thought through. We could have done it better by projecting us and not confusing ourselves. Confuse boys”.

His comments as stated afore has got many people who are involved in the solid movement asking questions. Not only them but others who take pride in this new association.

In the wake of Wei Ye Oteng claims that Kumerica has no future, the Public Relations Officer-PRO for Kumerica, David Germain Portfolio has addressed issues.

Speaking today 26th September 2020 on Kumasi-based radio station Price FM, Portfolio said all should regard Otengs’s claims as useless.

Not happy with Wei Ye Oteng making those statements, the Kumerica PRO made it clear that the movement has come to stay and nothing can make it ‘die’.

Portfolio whiles speaking on Price FM, one of the panellist at the studio, Rashad, a seasoned blogger and pundit asked him that “can he assure Ghanaians that Kumerica won’t one day start an agenda break Ashanti Region from Ghana?”.

He said, “They (the entire Kumerica executive board) have no intentions now to do that but they won’t be taken for granted anymore”.

But he mentioned that Ashanti Region artist will break away from showbiz awards if not treated fairly.

Today on the show at Price FM were learned panelists namely; Kwaku Legend, Georgina, Nana Kwaku and Rashad Kojo Emmanuel of GhPage.

The panellist delved into issues where each shared their view on Kumerica and how well it’s doing since it came to existence.

Almost all the pundit on the show hosted by Holy Stone came to a similar conclusion that Kumerica by far is garnering much speed and attention more than any other trend that has once gone viral on social media.

Drawing curtains on the subject, Rashad voiced in a piece of advice to all especially to the Kumerican executive board.

He advised them to “open up and let people know what Kumerica really stands for”.