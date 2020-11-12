Ashanti Region: Chairman Wontumi suspends all campaign activities over Rawling’s death

Following the death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party in government, NPP has called for the suspension of all campaign activities in the region.

As a sign of showing respect to the former Statesman, Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi says he has called on all NPP party executives in the various constituencies in the region to halt all sorts of campaigning to grieve the sad death of Jerry Rawlings.

“We have received the death of Rawlings with shock and sadness; our former President did a lot and mentored lots of people in the country. His death is a heavy blow to us,” he said.

The outspoken Regional Chairman has also entreated the New Patriotic Party adherents to in the Ashanti Region to strictly adhere to this new directive coming from his office in order to mourn the fallen hero.

Meantime, The President of Ghana Nana Akuffo Addo has declared a seven days mourning for the country following the death of former president Jerry John Rawlings who passed on earlier today.

The President has asked that all political campaigns be suspended for the next seven days.

Read the press statement released by the President;