type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAshanti Region: Groom crashes to death while driving to wedding reception
News

Ashanti Region: Groom crashes to death while driving to wedding reception

By Albert
Ashanti Region: Groom crashes to death while driving to wedding reception
- Advertisement -

A 40-year-old man died in a car accident on his way to his wedding reception in Fumesua, Ashanti Region.

The event happened on Sunday, after the wedding ceremony had taken place earlier in the day.

According to authorities, Mohammed Zakari Babangida, the groom, lost control of his Ford vehicle and drove off his lane, landing in a ditch.

“A Ford Escape with the registration number AS-3222-21 was involved in an accident.” They were driving from Ejisu’s Bomfa to Kumasi’s direction.

“When we arrived at Fumesua, a portion of the road, the information we obtained indicated that the driver of the Ford Escape was speeding, and as a result, he lost control of the steering wheel, hit a nearby culvert, and landed in a ditch,” said Ejisu District MTTD Commander.

The groom, who was driving the vehicle, was in critical condition and was brought to the hospital, but died shortly after, according to ASP Francis Mireku.

The other four passengers were injured and are undergoing treatment.

Accra-based According to Citi News, the bride was knocked out after hearing the news on Sunday, but she awoke later that day.

When the news broke, a sister of the deceased became unconscious for a short time.

Some family members were taken aback by the news.

According to them, a groomsman was driving at the time of the accident until the dead took over immediately before the collision.

In accordance with Islamic tradition, the deceased has subsequently been buried.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 15, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.6 ° F
    85.6 °
    85.6 °
    65 %
    3.6mph
    99 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News