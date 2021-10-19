type here...
Ashanti Region: Man, 44, arrested for killing his pregnant wife

By Kweku Derrick
A 44-year-old man who allegedly murdered his pregnant wife on Saturday, 16th October 2021 has been arrested by Police at the Kodie district command of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, Maxwell Boadi, according to the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations officer ASP, Godwin Ahianoyor was arrested from his hideout at Kodie on 19th October 2021 in the Afigya Kwabere district.

The suspect is alleged to have murdered his wife Pricilla Owusu 31, at Nyekyerenyase over the weekend during a marital dispute between the two.

Boadi has been handed over to the Kumasi South Suntreso police command upon his arrest to assist police investigations for possible prosecution, Starr News reports.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of the victim who died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has been deposited at the hospital morgue for preservation.

Source:GHPage

Tuesday, October 19, 2021
