The Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun an investigation into a case of assault on two persons who were alleged to have stolen gold ore at the Napoleon Mining Site at Manso Atwere in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday 10th August 2021.

The assault on these two alleged thieves subsequently led to the death of one Ernest Kwabena Poku alias ‘Lilwin’ whose body has since been deposited at the St. Martins Catholic Hospital Mortuary at Agroyesum for preservation and autopsy.

The victim’s alleged accomplice was also beaten by the mob and has been hospitalized.

Efforts are underway to locate the other victim whose name is given to Police as Ernest.

Police in the Ashanti Region said one of the assailants, Kwame Dapaah, 31, has been arrested while one other person is on the run.

The culprit is currently in custody and assisting with investigations.