Ashanti Region: Police gun down two armed robbers at Manso-Nkwanta

Two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down by a Police Anti-robbery Patrol team on the Manso-Nkwanta road in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti region.

Another suspect was arrested by the police after an attempt to escape failed.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 when the gang of armed robbers were robbing some traders on the Manso-Nkwanta Road.

The Police, who were on patrol, came across the scene, leading to the killing of two of the robbers.

An AK 47 assault rifle which the suspects were using in their robbery operation was retrieved by the police.

The Ashanti regional police command has assured the general public of maximum security before, during and after the Christmas festivities.

The command has, therefore, urged the general public to volunteer information on the suspicious movement of people with ill motives in their communities for a swift response.