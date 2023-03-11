Two kind-hearted commercial drivers in Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region have returned a whopping GH?200,000 they found at a bus terminal to its owner.

Considering the current state of Ghana’s economy, one would have expected the drivers to jubilate and keep the money with the belief that God had miraculously blessed them with it.

But the God-fearing men resisted the urge to shelve the money. Instead, they returned it to Hello FM, one of the Despite Media radio stations in Kumasi, to find its rightful owner.

According to the drivers, they saw a bag lying close to a pile of trash at the bus terminal. When they picked up the abandoned bag, it contained the life-changing money.

Upon deliberations on what to do with it, they reached out to a trusted policeman who then sent the money to the radio station for a public announcement to be made.

The owner, a man, who had gone days without food, sleepless nights and nursed thoughts of committing suicide, eventually stormed the radio station with proof to retrieve it.

Apparently, the money did not belong to the man plagued with suicidal thoughts but to someone else who had entrusted him with it.

This rare act of honesty has earned the drivers plaudits from a section of Ghanaians who have argued that rewarding and encouraging these kind gestures will produce more kind gestures in our society.

Many other people have said they would have done otherwise with the money, considering the hardship they are enduring in the country.