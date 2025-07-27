Ashanti Regional Minister bans the use of motorbikes in the Ashanti Region after 7pm

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene has reportedly banned the use of motorbikes and face masks in Kumasi and the Ashanti Region at large.

The decision comes following the escalation of murders in the Ashanti Region.

Per the report gathered by Gh Page, it is believed that such crimes are committed mostly after 7pm.

Other reports make it clear that the people responsible hide behind the use of masks and motorbikes to commit such crimes.

In curbing this, the Ashanti Regional Minister has curbed the use of motorbikes and masks in the Ashanti Region after 7pm.

This means that, henceforth, no one is allowed to use a motorbike or mask in the Ashanti Region after 7pm.