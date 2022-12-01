Ashanti Regional NSS Director suspended

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has suspended the Ashanti Regional Director. Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah with immediate effect.

To this effect, a communique has been released dated December 1, 2022, to all media houses to announce the suspension of the Ashanti Regional NSS Director.

The announcement of suspension was made yesterday at an emergency meeting the Management of the Scheme held with Mr. Alex Opoku Mensah.

“The Management decision is to allow further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi,” a statement signed by Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr. Ag. Director. Corporate Affairs said.

Meanwhile, a committee comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education, has been set up to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month.

Mr. Opoku Mensah is thus expected to appear before the Committee on Monday, December 5, 2022.

READ THE LETTER BELOW