Ashantis are arrogant- Counselot Lutterodt

Controversial Counselor Luterodt has dragged Ashantis in his attempt to drag Seyram Deborah.

Speaking on the issue on Angel FM, Counselor Luterodt disclosed that he does not understand why an Ewe lady would engage herself in such evil bedeviling act.

Counselor Luterodt claims Ewes are not known for such, as he went ahead to drag Gas, Northerners and Ashantis in his submission.

Counselor Lutterody claims Gas do not show respect to anyone because they think Accra belongs to them.

He went on to drag Ashantis, stating that Ashantis is very arrogant.

With Northerners, Counselor Lutterodt said they are extremely the most wicked among the other tribes.