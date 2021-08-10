type here...
Ashawo humiliates a white man in public for failing to pay for her services

By Qwame Benedict
Ashawo and White man
A video Ghpage.com has chanced upon on social media sees a prostitute popularly known as Ashawo humiliating a white man in the full glare of the public at Circle.

Per the information from bystanders, the foreigner took the sex worker home and after enjoying himself refused to pay for the ladies services.

In the video, the young lady wearing a red dress is holding the white man tightly while requesting for her money.

The white man could be seen trying to free himself but his energy couldn’t match that of the lady who was bent on taking her money.

Watch the video below:

Surprisingly, the people gathered around failing to interfere but kept on going about their business as if nothing was going on.

Source:Ghpage

