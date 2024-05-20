An ashawo will remain ashawo- Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face has subtly fired shots at her baby mama, Vannessa Nicole in a recent post.

Funny Face, who seems to be advising men on who to take as their life partners took a swipe at his baby mama.

Funny Face claims in contemporary Ghanaian society, an “Ashwawo” which translates to a prostitute will remain a prostitute regardless.

He advised that no man should try to take a prostitute as a wife, intending to make her a good wife.

“!! In modern-day Ghana .. ASHAW** will always be ASHAW** .. YOU CAN NEVER TURN A HOE INTO A WIFE !!! Know dis and know peace! Keep ur head up .. one day you will find true love”, he said.

He went on to announce that he has found a new love, hoping to have a new son as soon as possible. He said, “I love you ?? NANA YAA BOATEMAA BOATENG ??? may GOD bless our unborn SON !!! ??”.