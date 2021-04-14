Ashawo Slay Queen Komfour – Rev. Obofour goes hard on Agradaa once again

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Obofour has once again fired some missiles at Ghanaian fetish priestess Nana Agradaa in new a video.

The beef between the two has taken a whole new dangerous turn. Each individual at the least of opportunity comes to social media to drop some wild allegations on the other.

As earlier declared by Obofour in his first-ever response video to Nana Agradaa after 3 years of insults and lies against him, the battle line is drawn.

Well, in the newest of it all, the popular televangelist has without mincing words gone hard on Agradaa, the custodian of the ‘sika gari’ gods.

According to the father of triplets, Nana Agradaa real name Patricia Asiedu is an ‘Ashawo Slay Queen Komfour’. Not only that she’s useless.

Take a look at the video below as Obofour ‘punches’ Agradaa in fury. Obofour mouth is like pepper o! herrr!