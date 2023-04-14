type here...
Ashraf Hakimi’s wife files for divorce for the player’s properties only to find out that he has all his assets in his mother’s name

By Armani Brooklyn
According to trending reports online, PSG Star Achraf Hakimi’s wife Hiba Abouk has filed for divorce from the football star for yet-to-be-identified reasons.


Apparently, Hiba wanted more than half of the Moroccan footballer’s property and fortune.


But unfortunately for her, when they arrived in court, they realized that Achraf Hakimi had nothing.


Achraf Hakimi had put his entire fortune under his mother’s name a long time ago.


According to sources, Hiba was informed by the court that her ‘millionaire’ husband owns nothing as all his property is registered under his mother’s name.


Hakimi receives €1 Million from PSG monthly but 80% of this is deposited in his mother Mrs Fatima’s account.


He has no property, cars, houses, Jewelry or even clothes in his name. Anytime, he wants anything, he asks his mother who buys it for him.

Meanwhile, both Hakimi and his estranged wife are yet to officially react to these trending reports.

The lack of assets may twist things and will possibly lead to a more prolonged and contentious court process.

Hakimi is 24, his wife is 36, and they’ve been dating since 2018 when Hakimi would be around 19 years old and the woman would be around 31 years old.

    Source:Ghpage

