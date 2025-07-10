type here...
Asiamah is happy now because he came to Agradaa’s life to destroy her- King David

By Mzta Churchill
Controversial Ghanaian vlogger, King David has said that if there is anyone to be blamed for Nana Agradaa’s predicament, then it is Angel Asiamah.

King David’s comment comes amid reports that Rev. Obofour and Prophet Owusu Bempah are behind Nana Agradaa’s suffering.

Speaking in a self-recorded video, King David said that he last went to Nana Agradaa’s church to have an interview with the church members.

According to him, during the interview, the church members told him that Angel Asiamah was leading Nana Agradaa astray.

King David stated that the church members told him that before Angel Asiamah, everything was working perfectly in the church.

However, after he joined the church, Angel Asiamah started teaching Nana Agradaa how to sell soap, anointing oil among other church items to enrich themselves.

King David stated emphatically that Angel Asiamah is very happy that Nana Agradaa has been sentenced because, after all, he is benefiting from the fetish priestess turned woman of God’s sweat.

