Asiedu Nketia and others named on Parliamentary Service Board

Johnson Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito who is the General-secretary of the opposition NDC has been named as one of the four people to form the Parliamentary Service Board.

This was announced by the Speaker of Parliament RT. Hon Alban Bagbin yesterday.

Mr. Bagbin announced the names as part of a report he received from a special advisory committee created for that purpose.

The Parliamentary Services Board is chaired by the Speaker. It governs the activities of the legislature.

Other members of the Board are Haruna Iddrisu and Mr. Abraham Osei Aidoo, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.