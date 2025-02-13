type here...
Asiedu Nketia calls for scrapping of Special Prosecutor’s Office (OSP)

By Kwasi Asamoah

National Chairman of the NDC Asiedu Nketia has called for the abolition of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), arguing that it is not effective in fighting corruption.

Speaking on Radio Gold, he suggested replacing it with an independent, career Attorney General with full power to prosecute.

According to him, the current structure, where the Attorney General doubles as the Minister of Justice, prevents unbiased prosecution of government officials.

He revealed that he had advised ex-President Akufo-Addo against establishing the OSP, predicting it would become a “toothless bulldog.”

Nketia emphasized that the NDC intends to amend the Constitution to ensure accountability, enabling legal action against both government and opposition figures involved in corruption-related offenses.

TODAY

TODAY

Thursday, February 13, 2025
