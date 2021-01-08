Asiedu Nketia teases Carlos Ahenkorah for allegedly chewing and swallowing 2 ballot papers

- Advertisement -

The NDC’s General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah has teased Carlos Ahenkorah for allegedly chewing and swallowing 2 ballot papers.

In his account of what led to the disturbance in Parliament during the election of the Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament, Asiedu Nketiah alleged that Carlos Ahenkorah gulped down 2 ballot papers.

Addressing the press at a conference, the witty Asiedu Nketiah stated that it was clear that the NDC’s Alban Bagbin was the new speaker after sorting proved that there was one spoilt ballot and 136 votes out of a possible 275 for the NPP’s Mike Oquaye.

The NDC was in jubilant mood as an expected 138 vote pointed to a win for the party.

According to the politician, Kyei Mensah Bonsu and Carlos Ahenkorah of the NPP had conspired to mar the elections.

He alleged that Carlos Ahenkorah during the counting seized Bagbin’s votes and tried to bolt with it as seen in videos on social media until members of the NDC stopped him.

Asiedu Nketiah teased that before they could get the ballots back, the MP for Tema West chewed and swallowed two of the papers.

”Kyei Mensah who had conspired with him(Carlos Ahenkorah) disputed the results because Carlos, his abettor, had stolen some of the ballots. I wonder if they thought they were dealing with dimwits”, he said.