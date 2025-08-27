Asiedu Nketia to become the flagbearer of the NDC in the next election?

Is Asiedu Nketia going to contest for the NDC flagbearership? Netizens have asked this, among other questions, but they haven’t gotten a response yet.

Well, the Chairman of the incumbent NDC Party, Asiedu Nketia better known as General Mosquito has refuted claims that he has plans of running for president in some years to come.

Speaking to Channel 1 Media, Asiedu Nketia for the first time reacted to reports concerning his presidential ambition.

The politician has said that it is too late for the NDC bigwigs to start conversations about who would succeed the first gentleman of Ghana, President Mahama.

He noted that the president has been in office for just 8 months, hence, the NDC officials should rather focus on helping the president to make Ghana a better place.

General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, believes that when such discussion becomes relevant, instead of focusing on building Ghana, the people who aspire to become President focus more on their aspirations, and, in the end, use the state’s money for their gluttony.

“I have been monitoring this whole discussion about who is running and who is not running for the presidency in the NDC, but I keep repeating my caution that we have to be very careful about the way we express our ambitions. Whoever succeeds President Mahama will ride on the achievements of this government. So, in your effort to succeed, President Mahama, if you conduct yourself in ways that will disrupt the activities of this government, in ways that will make the government less successful, then you will have a bigger problem when you become flagbearer. That is why I have been cautioning that let us wait till the time,” he stated.

He added, “President Mahama is only about eight months in office now, and you want to struggle for who will replace him. All the names we are hearing, including my own name, are occupying sensitive positions both in the party and the government. If all of us decide to say that people say I can be president, so let me start organizing, then everybody will be going across the country, appointing campaign coordinators and so on. How do you think that President Mahama can keep the party and government together and focus on achieving anything? If you are a minister and you are overtaken by your desire to be a president, everything you do will be to satisfy your ambition.” According to Asiedu Nketia, “our situation is worse because you’ll hear about a Chief of Staff being mentioned. If it turns out to be true, the Chief of Staff is establishing structures and making money to prepare for elections, his ministers working under him are doing the same thing, and his chairman, too, is doing the same thing. How will President Mahama be able to put things together for us? So if we are naked and we destroy the government less than a year into President Mahama’s regime, how is anybody who eventually succeeds going to have sufficient basis to tell Ghanaians to vote for us?”