type here...
News

Asiedu Nketiah vows to track down Ken Ofori-Atta

By Kwasi Asamoah
E-LEVY will be abolished when NDC comes to power in 2024 - Aseidu Nketiah

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding former officials accountable for alleged corruption, vowing that ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not evade scrutiny.

In a video circulating on social media, Asiedu Nketiah stated that Ofori-Atta and other officials from the Akufo-Addo administration must face questioning over corruption allegations.

He assured that accountability measures will be enforced without bias, even within the current government.

The pledge comes as the Attorney General begins reviewing 2,417 corruption complaints submitted under the “Operation Recover All Loot” initiative.

Critics are watching to see if the NDC government will follow through on its anti-corruption promises.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Florence Obinim

Benedicta Gaffah can never be my co-wife – Florence Obinim breaks silence

Apostle Solomon Oduro had ill intentions behind his divorce from Counselor Charlotte Oduro – Arnold Asamoah

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, February 17, 2025
29.2 C
Accra

Also Read

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

The last time we enjoyed in bed was seven years ago – Charlotte Oduro

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's husband officially divorces her

Wife sleeps with her hubby’s mechanic; Says her partner isn’t able to satisfy her in bed

Wife sleeps with her hubby's mechanic; Says her partner isn't able to satisfy her in bed

Chairman Wontumi fed me with lies to hate John Mahama – Owusu Bempah

Owusu-Bempah-Mahama-Wontumi

Why Valentine’s choclate are so expensive this year

Why Valentine's choclate are so expensive this year
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways