Asiedu Nketiah vows to track down Ken Ofori-Atta

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to holding former officials accountable for alleged corruption, vowing that ex-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not evade scrutiny.

In a video circulating on social media, Asiedu Nketiah stated that Ofori-Atta and other officials from the Akufo-Addo administration must face questioning over corruption allegations.

He assured that accountability measures will be enforced without bias, even within the current government.

The pledge comes as the Attorney General begins reviewing 2,417 corruption complaints submitted under the “Operation Recover All Loot” initiative.

Critics are watching to see if the NDC government will follow through on its anti-corruption promises.