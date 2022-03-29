type here...
Ask sensible questions - Black Stars coach, Otto Addo fires Nigerian journalist at presser
Ask sensible questions – Black Stars coach, Otto Addo fires Nigerian journalist at presser

By Albert
Otto Addo is quickly earning a reputation for having little patience with sports journalists who ask him ‘unimportant’ questions.

After informing a Ghanaian sports journalist that he didn’t understand football for asking about his game strategy, Addo lost no time in lecturing a Nigerian journalist during the team’s pre-match press conference, instructing him to ask “positive questions.”

Following the workout, Otto Addo fronted the media for the required pre-game press conference, and he did not take lightly a question from a Nigerian journalist about “sweating heavily” during the first leg.

Nigerian journalist: Coach Otto Addo the last time in Kumasi you were sweating profusely, are we going to see same tomorrow.Otto Addo laughs: We have limited time so if you have opportunity, ask good questions. This is not a good question related to the game

On Monday evening, Ghana held their first and only training session at Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of the crucial second leg match between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off contest.

