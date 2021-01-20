type here...
Ask your mother about your real father -Nana Agradaa warns Kuami Eugene

By Lizbeth Brown
Kuami Eugene, Nana Agradaa and Mr Boakye
Popular Ghanaian fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has warned Kuami Eugene over his recent utterances about his alleged father, Mr Samuel Kofi Boakye.

According to Nana Agradaa, Mr Boakye is indeed the biological father of the highlife musician, adding that he should not neglect him.

The fetish priestess also added that Mr Boakye is currently in pain for being neglected by his son and anything he says might affect his career.

Nana Agradaa further advised the ‘Angela’ hitmaker to make enquiries from his mother, Maame Ama Fosua concerning his biological father.

She further admonished Kuami Eugene to be humble else his career will be badly affected if his alleged father curses him.

It can be recalled that Mr Boakye in an interview claimed that he is the real father of Kuami Eugene.

According to Mr Boakye, he married Kuami Eugene’s mother 30 years ago but he had to travel to seek greener pastures because life was hard for them.

He revealed that upon his return, Kuami Eugene’s mother has remarried and his son was named after his mother’s new husband.

Kuami Eugene, in response to these allegations, stated that this is not the first time someone is claiming to be his father.

According to the musician, he knows his biological father and all these claims are untrue.

Source:Ghpage

