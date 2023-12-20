Assemblyman aspirant who died crossing river to campaign wins election

- Advertisement -

Manasseh Addison Sackey, the 34-year-old headteacher of Aboponiso MA School, popularly known as Teacher Obour, who tragically lost his life while crossing a river to campaign for re-election, has posthumously emerged victorious in the Teberebie electoral area election in Tarkwa.



Before his untimely demise on Monday, December 4, Teacher Obour served as the incumbent assemblyman for the Teberebie electoral area.

The dedicated educator was on a campaign mission when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Crossing a river connecting Aklika via a canoe without wearing safety jackets, the boat capsized, leading to the drowning of the beloved headteacher and others onboard.

Despite the sombre circumstances surrounding his campaign, the late Teacher Obour secured a remarkable victory, garnering 860 votes in Tuesday’s District Assembly Elections.

His closest contender, Benard Obeng, trailed closely with 857 votes, highlighting the intensity of the electoral competition in the district.

Teacher Obour’s commitment to education and community development was acknowledged by the voters, who chose to honour his memory by electing him once again.

The posthumous victory has stirred mixed emotions among the residents, with some expressing sorrow over the tragic incident and others celebrating Teacher Obour’s legacy through their votes.



As the community reflects on this bittersweet outcome, questions arise about the safety measures in place to protect the indigenes of regions where geographical challenges may pose threats to their lives.

The late headteacher’s family, as well as the Teberebie community, now faces the challenge of reconciling the grief of losing a respected figure with the celebration of his electoral success.

The upcoming days are expected to be a period of both mourning and reflection on the impact Teacher Obour had on the community, leaving a lasting legacy that extends beyond the realm of education.