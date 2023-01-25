- Advertisement -

Kafui Danku has sent some piece of advice to Sugar Daddies who have been engaging in sexual affairs with young ladies.

According to the actress, the Ghanaian Sugar Daddies should just sit down and go back to their wives if they don’t understand the assignment of being a sugar daddy.

She in her opening write up expressed her disappointment at how some Ghanaian Sugar Daddies allow themselves to be exposed on the background of the trending side chick story

She wrote this

Who is Sugar Daddy? A rich older man who lavishes gifts on a young woman in return for her company or sexual favours.

What is Sugar Dating? Sugar dating, also called sugaring, is a relationship of an older wealthy person and a younger person who is in need of financial assistance.