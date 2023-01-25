type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentIf you don't understand the assignment, just sit down - Kafui Danku...
Entertainment

If you don’t understand the assignment, just sit down – Kafui Danku to Sugar Daddies

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kafui Danku
- Advertisement -

Kafui Danku has sent some piece of advice to Sugar Daddies who have been engaging in sexual affairs with young ladies.

According to the actress, the Ghanaian Sugar Daddies should just sit down and go back to their wives if they don’t understand the assignment of being a sugar daddy.

She in her opening write up expressed her disappointment at how some Ghanaian Sugar Daddies allow themselves to be exposed on the background of the trending side chick story

She wrote this

Who is Sugar Daddy? A rich older man who lavishes gifts on a young woman in return for her company or sexual favours.

What is Sugar Dating? Sugar dating, also called sugaring, is a relationship of an older wealthy person and a younger person who is in need of financial assistance.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, January 25, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News