Assin Fosu: 27-year-old female trained teacher commits suicide

In another sad event reaching us from Assin Fosu in the Central Region, a 27-year-old trained teacher identified as Catherine Ansah has committed suicide.

According to reports, Catherine committed suicide by hanging herself with a sponge. This incident happened at Assin Fosu near the Latter Day Saint Church.

In the video sighted by Ghpage, the remains of Catherine Ansah are encased in a black bag sent to the mortuary.

Inhabitants in the area couldn’t hold back their tears after the lifeless body was carried away.

This sad news comes two days after a 17-year-old student of Miracle Senior High School in Sunyani, Leticia Kyere Pinaman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at the school’s dining hall.