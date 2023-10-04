Assin Fosu: 19-year-old lady commits suicide by mixing weedicide with orange juice after she was trolled

- Advertisement -

The residents of Assin Dompim in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region, Ghana, have been left in shock following the sudden death of a nineteen-year-old woman, Philipa Obeng. She was married and had one child.

The tragic incident followed a confession by the deceased to her husband that she had engaged in a sexual affair with another man.

This confession led to mockery and trolling by some members of the community, causing immense distress to the young woman.

Unable to bear the humiliation, Philipa Obeng secretly mixed a weedicide with orange juice and consumed it after a minor altercation with her husband.

She did not die immediately and was rushed to St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu for medical treatment. Unfortunately, she passed away at the hospital.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

According to Isaac Ofori, a committee member of Assin Dompim, the deceased initially denied drinking the weedicide when questioned at the hospital.

It was only through an autopsy that it was confirmed that she had consumed the toxic substance mixed with juice.

The husband, identified as Pascal, has been arrested by the police in Assin Fosu to assist with the investigation into this tragic incident.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.