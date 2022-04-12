- Advertisement -

An Elder of the Church of Pentecost at Assin Nnuanua Agravi, a town in Assin Foso, has done the unthinkable as he has defiled and impregnated a 14-year-old girl.

According to the report, the victim (name withheld) is currently battling for her life at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu after the suspect tried to abort the 6-months-old pregnancy.

The Pentecost Elder, according to the victim’s account, has been sleeping with her countless times and he does this on the blind side of his wife.

The brother of the victim on the radio revealed that when the Elder was informed about the victim’s pregnancy, he gave her ¢550 for an abortion but she refused.

The Elder, realizing the victim’s unwillingness to go to the hospital for an abortion despite giving her the money gave her condiments suspected to be an abortion potion.

The teenager after taking the suspected concoction given to her by the Elder nearly bled to death.

The mother of the victim in her narration on the radio said she was called on only to meet her daughter in the bathroom lying in the pool of blood.

Alarmed by that, she quickly rushed the daughter to the hospital in Assin Foso where it was confirmed by the doctors that she had an abortion.

The Elder has since bolted after the news went rife.