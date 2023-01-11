type here...
Assist. Headteacher shot in the left eye in a bush while easing himself after canning a student for misconduct

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Assistant Headteacher of Ekumfi Akra Methodist Basic School in the Central Region has been shot while easing himself in a bush near the Teachers Bangalow which has no toilet facility.

The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, around 5:30 am. The 35-year-old victim is identified as Shadrach Frimpong.

According to reports, bullets fired missed him by a whisker and rather hit a tree in front of him saving the victim from being shot dead instantly.

The bullets, however, ricocheted and hit his left eye and hand. He was rushed to the Mankessim Roman Hospital for treatment by some teachers who heard him screaming for help and went to his aid.

The father of the victim, Richard Anaman in an interview with Kasapa News (the first to report the news), suspects the assailant had tried killing his son for canning a student.

He revealed that his son had a misunderstanding recently with some parents for canning a student for misconduct but the issue has been settled. The case has been reported to the Ekumfi Essiohyia Police for investigation.

    Source:GHPAGE

